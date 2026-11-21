Iran Will Take All Necessary Measures to Break US Blockade: Deputy FM

Kazem Gharibabadi, Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs, in an image from archive.

Iran considers the US economic blockade imposed on the country an act of war and will take all necessary measures to break it, Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi said on Saturday, stressing that such restrictions are unacceptable to the Islamic Republic.

Speaking to reporters, Gharibabadi stressed that Iran would not accept economic pressure as a means of imposing political demands, reiterating that the country would respond to the blockade through appropriate measures.

The deputy foreign minister said Tehran remained in contact with mediators, including Qatar, to examine whether diplomacy could be given another chance. These contacts were taking place through both in-person meetings and virtual exchanges, he added.

Gharibabadi confirmed that a Qatari delegation visited Tehran the previous night, holding approximately two hours of discussions before returning. He expressed appreciation for Qatar’s diplomatic efforts and its role in facilitating communications between the parties.

He also said Iran’s two-day proposal, previously presented by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi to the Sultan of Oman, remained on the table as Tehran’s only formally submitted plan.

Gharibabadi said progress in the diplomatic process would depend on Washington meeting the requirements necessary for implementing the proposal, adding that Iran was prepared to move forward once those conditions were fulfilled.

He further stressed that Tehran would act in accordance with its commitments whenever Washington fulfilled its own obligations.

Addressing recent US allegations about the possibility of Iran using chemical weapons or a dirty bomb in Washington, Gharibabadi dismissed them as politically motivated claims intended to advance Washington’s political and military objectives.

He said the allegations followed the same pattern as previous claims about Iran’s nuclear program, which had failed to convince the international community that Tehran was seeking to develop nuclear weapons.

Gharibabadi noted that Iran had fulfilled its obligations under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and had been subjected to extensive inspections by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). He said more than 70 to 80 percent of the agency’s inspectors had focused on Iran’s nuclear activities, while not “a single gram” of Iran’s nuclear material had been diverted to military purposes.

He criticized the United States and Israel for making allegations against Iran despite possessing weapons of mass destruction, pointing to Washington’s use of nuclear weapons against Japan during the Second World War.

The deputy foreign minister said the latest accusations were intended to portray Iran as a threat to regional and international peace and stability, but would fail to achieve their objectives.

He added that the allegations also provided Iran with an opportunity to draw greater international attention to the double standards of Western countries.

Gharibabadi said Iran was among the biggest victims of weapons of mass destruction, particularly chemical weapons, during the 1980-1988 war imposed on the country by the former Iraqi regime.

More than 100,000 Iranians suffered injuries from chemical weapons, while over 13,000 lost their lives as a result of their use, he said.

Gharibabadi also criticized Western countries over their own chemical and other weapons of mass destruction, saying they should be held accountable for their obligations rather than making accusations against Iran.

On Iran’s nuclear program, Gharibabadi said no negotiations on the issue had yet begun, adding that technical details would be addressed if talks got underway.

He reiterated that Tehran’s fundamental position was that its enriched nuclear material must not be transferred outside the country.

Iran could use the material to meet its domestic requirements, including supplying its nuclear reactors, he said, warning that transferring it abroad would make the country dependent on other nations for its nuclear fuel needs.

He added that further discussions on the technical aspects of the nuclear issue would depend on the beginning and progress of negotiations.

Source: IRNA