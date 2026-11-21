Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps: Downed Nineteenth American MQ-1 Drone Over Qeshm Island Airspace

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in Iran announced today, Saturday, that it shot down its nineteenth advanced American MQ-1 drone using air defenses of the IRGC Aerospace Force over the airspace of Qeshm Island.

A statement issued by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in Iran said: “The IRGC Navy announced the occurrence of incidents, explosions, and severe fires in oil tankers in the southern region of the Strait of Hormuz during last night.”

The statement continued: “Last night, the U.S. military used extensive air cover—including refueling aircraft, F-16, F/A-18, and F-35 fighter jets, P-8 Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft, and a number of helicopters and MQ-series drones—in an attempt to create conditions for oil tankers to pass and transport cargo illegally and smuggle fuel through the Strait of Hormuz.”

It clarified: “During these movements, incidents, explosions, and severe fires were recorded in oil tankers within the southern part of the strait; the first incident occurred near the port of Khasab, while the second incident occurred at dawn today approximately three kilometers off the coast of Ghanam Island.” According to a statement from the IRGC Navy’s public relations department, the cause of these explosions was the violating vessels striking naval mines.

Source: Al-Manar English Website