Hezbollah’s Al-Moussawi: Wars Won by the People of the Land

Ammar Al-Moussawi, Head of Hezbollah's International and Arab Relations Office, addressing the the Arab National Conference in Beirut (November 21, 2026).

Head of Hezbollah’s International and Arab Relations Office Ammar Al-Moussawi affirmed on Saturday that the resistance in Lebanon is a direct response to Israeli occupation and aggression.

Speaking at the Arab National Conference in Beirut, Al-Moussawi stressed that it would not have emerged had it not been for the enemy’s continued violations and occupation of Lebanese territory.

He said the so-called “Framework Agreement” had failed to achieve any of its purported objectives, noting that it neither liberated an inch of Lebanese territory nor halted Israeli aggression, while providing no timetable for the occupation forces’ withdrawal.

The Hezbollah official further pointed to the extensive military campaigns waged by the United States and ‘Israel’ across the region, saying the two had exerted every effort to unleash devastating wars against Gaza, the West Bank, Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Yemen, and Iran.

A Lebanese flag flying above the village of Shebaa, in southern Lebanon (image from July 2025).

Al-Moussawi stressed that the era of swift wars had come to an irreversible end, asserting that military superiority and rapid offensives could no longer guarantee victory.

“The era of lightning wars is gone forever, and war is won by the people of the land,” he said, underscoring the central role of popular steadfastness and resistance in confronting aggression.

Source: Al-Manar English Website