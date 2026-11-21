CENTCOM Warns Prolonged Iran Standoff Risks Eroding US Military Readiness: FT

Brad Cooper, the head of CENTCOM, held meetings in ‘Israel’ this week with Mossad chief Roman Gofman and the Israeli Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir (image by AFP).

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) has warned the Trump administration that sustaining the military build-up against Iran beyond December could erode force readiness and leave American troops overextended, the Financial Times reported on Friday.

Citing three people familiar with the matter, including US officials, the newspaper said CENTCOM had briefed American officials on the strain caused by the prolonged deployment, which is approaching a full year. Military planners are also concerned that potential defense spending cuts and increased congressional oversight could further constrain US military operations.

One person familiar with the discussions said CENTCOM was warning that US forces were “running out of time, burning money and readiness”, potentially undermining Washington’s ability to address other global threats, according to the report.

Trump considering new Iran strikes as US military warns of strain on forces https://t.co/RDCt2XMPqs — Financial Times (@FT) November 20, 2026

A US military official, however, disputed that characterization, denying that CENTCOM had warned the administration it was running out of time or that American forces would become overextended if strikes against Iran were not resumed before the new year.

‘Israel’ Presses Trump to Resume Strikes

According to the FT, Israeli officials have repeatedly invoked a narrowing window for military action to urge US President Donald Trump to renew attacks on Iran before the end of the year. Some American officials have also reportedly pressed Trump to “finish” the job.

Trump, however, has yet to commit to renewed military action, telling Axios that he was not “rushing into any decision” and that “we will see what happens after the beginning of the year”.

A US official argued, according to the report, that Washington’s economic pressure campaign was inflicting severe damage on Iran, saying it was “devastating Iran to such an extent that the president does not have any need to conduct major combat operations”. The official nevertheless stressed that Trump retained “all options at his disposal to ensure that Iran can never have a nuclear weapon”.

The report noted that Trump had previously resisted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s push to resume large-scale military operations, including strikes on Iranian energy facilities and civilian infrastructure.

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump at the Oval Office (image from archive).

The FT also reported that Mossad chief Roman Gofman traveled to Washington last week to meet senior US officials, including CIA Director John Ratcliffe, in an effort to provide intelligence and persuade the administration to resume joint strikes against Iran.

Meanwhile, discussions within Israeli security establishment reportedly include the possibility of a “more limited, targeted operation against Iran rather than another large-scale joint assault.”

CENTCOM commander Brad Cooper also held meetings in ‘Israel’ this week with Gofman and senior Israeli military officials, according to FT.