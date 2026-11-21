Hamas’ Al-Hayya Calls to Broaden Scope of Confrontation with Israeli Enemy

Hamas Leader Khalil Al-Hayya affirmed on Saturday the Palestinian resistance’s determination to press ahead with confronting the Israeli occupation in all its forms, stressing that resistance remains the only path to reclaiming Palestinian land, holy sites, and rights.

Al-Hayya said that despite the Palestinian resistance’s acceptance of the outcomes of last year’s Sharm El-Sheikh agreement, the Israeli enemy has continued its aggression against the Gaza Strip, underscoring the occupation’s disregard for commitments and agreements.

“Our people understand that resistance in all its forms is the only option for restoring the land, holy sites, and rights,” he stressed, reaffirming the Palestinian people’s steadfastness and resolve in confronting the occupation.

A boy holds a Palestinian flag on top of a mound of rubble in the central Gaza Strip (image from archive by AFP).

The Hamas chief warned that Israeli aggression extends beyond occupied Palestine, pointing to attacks against Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, and Iran. He said the Israeli enemy has moved toward implementing its so-called “Greater Israel” project, highlighting the expanding scope of its regional ambitions.

Al-Hayya stressed the need to activate the role of resistance across the region and broaden the scope of confrontation with the Israeli enemy, reaffirming Hamas’s commitment to the Palestinian people’s liberation and right of return.

He further vowed that the resistance would maintain its steadfastness and continue confronting the occupation in all its forms.

Source: Al-Manar English Website