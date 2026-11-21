General Saree Reports More Saudi Attacks on Yemen

Yemeni Armed Forces Spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree announced via Telegram: “Over the past 24 hours, Saudi warplanes—specifically F-15s and Typhoons taking off from the Khamis Mushait and Taif airbases—along with missile strikes launched from Jizan, carried out 78 air and missile attacks targeting civilian sites in the capital, Sana’a, as well as the governorates of Hodeidah, Taiz, Lahj, Saada, Marib, and Al-Jawf. These attacks resulted in civilian casualties, including deaths and injuries among women and children.”

General Saree added, “This brings the total number of air and missile strikes by the Saudi-led aggression since the escalation against our country began to 5,429.”

Source: Al-Manar English Website