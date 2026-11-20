Yemeni Forces Target Al-Shuqaiq Power Station and Jizan Port, Causing Significant Damage

The Yemeni armed forces responded to Saudi attacks targeting power stations in Saada and Mocha as well as the port of Hodeidah with qualitative operations aimed at vital Saudi facilities.

Brigadier General Yahya Saree said in a statement this evening: “Our armed forces, with the help of God, carried out a qualitative military operation targeting the Al-Shuqaiq power station and the port of Jizan,” affirming that “the hits were accurate and direct and caused significant damage.”

The armed forces spokesperson added that “this targeting comes in response to the targeting by the criminal Saudi aggression of the power stations in Saada and Mocha, and an earlier strike at noon today on one of the berths at the port of Hodeidah.”

At the conclusion of the statement, the Yemeni armed forces spokesperson affirmed to the Saudi regime “that any targeting of the port of Hodeidah or power stations will be responded to directly at its ports and power stations.”

General Saree also announced via Telegram: “armed forces were able to confront a Saudi F-15 combat aircraft this afternoon in the skies over Al-Hudaydah Governorate, using Yemeni-made surface-to-air missiles, forcing it to depart and return without carrying out its act of aggression.”

Source: Al-Manar English Website