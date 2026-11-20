Araghchi Mocks Israeli Ambassador over Claims on US Military

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has ridiculed Israeli Ambassador to Washington Yechiel Leiter over remarks suggesting that US troops would return home “once Iran is defeated.”

Reacting to Leiter’s comments in an earlier interview, Araghchi wrote sarcastically on X: “We did not know that the Israeli Ambassador to Washington was the Commander-in-Chief of the U.S. Military.”

We did not know that the Israeli Ambassador to Washington was the Commander-in-Chief of the U.S. Military. — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) November 20, 2026

In an interview with the Newsmax network, Leiter had stated: “You get American soldiers back to their families here when Iran is defeated.”

The Israeli ambassador’s remarks drew criticism over Israeli apparent influence on US military decisions.

Araghchi’s response mocked the Israeli envoy’s apparent authority to speak on behalf of the US military and underscored Tehran’s criticism of Washington’s military involvement in support of ‘Israel’.

Source: Al-Manar English Website