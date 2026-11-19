Iran’s Navy Warns Vessels against Unarranged Navigation through Strait of Hormuz: New Oil Tanker Catches Fire

Vessel catches fire in the Strait of Hormuz (image from archive).

Public Relations of the Army Naval Force announced in a statement on Thursday that a new oil tanker caught fire after violating the regulations within a restricted zone east of the Strait of Hormuz, warning against any further breaches.

What follows is the full text of the statement:

An hour ago, a fire broke out on an oil tanker—which was in violation of regulations within a restricted zone east of the Strait of Hormuz—after it struck a naval mine, rendering it inoperable.

The oil tanker had previously deactivated its navigation systems.

Earlier today, at dawn, another oil tanker—also in violation of regulations—caught fire after striking a naval mine.

All vessels intending to transit this strategic passage must, prior to entry, make the necessary arrangements with the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, navigate exclusively through authorized maritime routes, and keep their identification, tracking, and guidance systems operational throughout the duration of their transit.

Adherence to these requirements is a fundamental condition for ensuring security and facilitating the passage of vessels through this waterway.

Source: Al-Manar English Website