The Iranian foreign minister has called for an emergency meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) foreign ministers to address the lifting of the blockade on Gaza.
In a post on his X account, Abbas Araghchi described the ongoing genocide, forced displacement, and obstruction of humanitarian aid into Gaza as a “disgrace to humanity.”
Araghchi emphasized that Gaza requires urgent action to lift the blockade and compel the Israeli regime to allow the entry of humanitarian assistance.
“Therefore, I have called on the Secretary General of the OIC to convene an emergency meeting of the member states’ foreign ministers.”
Source: IRNA