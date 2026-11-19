Iran Calls for Emergency OIC Meeting on Gaza

The Iranian foreign minister has called for an emergency meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) foreign ministers to address the lifting of the blockade on Gaza.

In a post on his X account, Abbas Araghchi described the ongoing genocide, forced displacement, and obstruction of humanitarian aid into Gaza as a “disgrace to humanity.”

Araghchi emphasized that Gaza requires urgent action to lift the blockade and compel the Israeli regime to allow the entry of humanitarian assistance.

“Therefore, I have called on the Secretary General of the OIC to convene an emergency meeting of the member states’ foreign ministers.”

Source: IRNA