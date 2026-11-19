Yemeni Military Media Displays Footage of Repelling Force Buildup Led by Saudi Officer in Ma’rib

A Yemeni military source told Al-Masirah channel that the Yemeni armed forces succeeded in clearing a number of positions east of Raghwān district, taking full control of them, and securing them during an operation described as “qualitative and surprising.”

The source explained that ambushes targeted force buildups belonging to Saudi forces, resulting in the killing and injury of a number of their personnel—including commanders—and the capture of others. He added that the Yemeni armed forces seized various weapons and military vehicles during the operation.

The source said that military media footage documents full control over the sites covered by the operation and their securing, as well as the flight of elements from the Saudi force buildups from their positions east of Raghwān district.

Yemeni Military Media: Footage shows the expulsion of enemy reinforcements—led by Saudi officer Faris al-Shammari—from several positions east of Raghwan District, Ma’rib Governorate – November 19, 2026 https://t.co/4PZ5trAt9y — Al-Manar English (@manarenglish) November 19, 2026

Source: Al-Manar English Website