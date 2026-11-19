Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc: Overt Foreign Interventions in Lebanon’s Internal Affairs Have Reached a Dangerous Level

The Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc held its regular session today, 19/11/2026, with the attendance and participation of all its members. After deliberating on the latest political developments in Lebanon and the region, it issued a statement to affirming that the foreign interventions in Lebanon’s internal affairs have reached a dangerous level.

What follows is the full text of the statement:

U.S.-Israeli threats of an aggressive war against the region and Lebanon are escalating amid rapid military buildups, while Washington is intensifying its pressure on Lebanon to subordinate it to American dictates in service of the Israeli enemy’s interests. Meanwhile, the enemy continues its aggressive practices against Lebanon—and its south in particular—through systematic bombardment and destruction of occupied villages and towns, while the authorities remain sunk in a deep slumber, neglecting to take any tangible action or initiate any responsible, meaningful stance to protect the land and defend the people. At the same time, the world watches the genocidal behavior of the Zionist enemy, which it is also practicing in its ugliest forms against Gaza and its people. This comes just days before Independence Day, celebrating which requires practical liberation of the land from occupation and liberation at the level of governing political decisions.

The bloc deliberated on the country’s conditions and a number of local issues, and arrived at the following positions:

We hold the Lebanese authorities responsible for the enemy’s continuation of its daily attacks on southern villages, as the authorities remain silent in response to signing the framework agreement in service of an external agenda. Furthermore, the enemy’s abduction of citizens from the town of Shebaa is an aggressive act added to the enemy’s ongoing series of attacks against Lebanon and its people. While condemning all these attacks, the bloc expresses its skepticism regarding the authorities’ deliberate disregard for the enemy’s attacks on the south and its people, as well as their complete silence and reluctance even to file complaints, demand the rights of their people, and condemn the violation of the nation’s sovereignty and dignity.

Overt foreign interventions in Lebanon’s internal affairs have reached a dangerous level that threatens what remains of Lebanese sovereignty. The impudence of the U.S. administration has gone so far as to interfere in the finest details, including attempting to steer the judiciary and certain security and financial agencies, to the point that the state has become completely subverted/stripped of its will. What is required is a bold national practice that puts an end to this shameful American violation of state institutions and agencies—especially the judiciary, which must remain at least free from tutelage/interference and from directing investigations and arbitrary indictments, because doing so ruins the country and destroys trust between the state and citizens.

The bloc warns against the dangers of what is being plotted for the post-UNIFIL phase, particularly regarding the Americans’ attempt to impose a new resolution in the Security Council that would practically erase many international resolutions, including Resolution 1701, the 27/11/2024 agreement, and the 1949 Armistice Agreement—all of which are core pillars the Lebanese state previously relied upon so that the enemy would halt its attacks and withdraw beyond the internationally recognized borders.

From its parliamentary position, the bloc is following the performance of the Ministry of Energy and its anticipated measures to address the electricity problem—especially after it received 100 million dollars from public funds to ease the severity of the power outage crisis affecting citizens and their businesses—and emphasizes the collective responsibility of the government to address the infrastructure of all public utilities and ensure transparency and integrity in its measures and their implementation.

Source: Al-Manar English Website