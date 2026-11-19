Iran’s Top General: Minab School Attack ‘Clear Evidence of US Crimes’

Major General Ali Abdollahi, Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces in an image from archive.

Major General Abdollahi says targeting of schoolgirls in Shajareh Tayyebah School was an ‘unjustifiable crime’; vows innocent blood will ‘haunt American-Zionist terrorists’

Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Ali Abdollahi has described the targeting of students at the Shajareh Tayyebah School in Iran’s southern city of Minab as an unjustifiable crime.

During a visit to the Shajareh Tayyebah School and the memorial site for its martyrs in Minab, Major General Abdollahi characterized the attack on this educational institution as a blatant crime against children, emphasizing that such an act has no justification.

Referring to the circumstances of the incident at the school, he said what occurred at this school serves as evidence of American crimes—crimes for which there are numerous precedents in the history of US actions.

‘No Regard for Human Values’

Criticizing the gap between American rhetoric regarding freedom and the country’s actual conduct, the senior commander said that while the Americans constantly speak of a commitment to freedom, in practice, they show no regard for human values or liberty.

The attack on the Shajareh Tayyebah School in Minab is a clear example of this contradiction, he stated.

Describing the targeting of elementary school students as an unacceptable act, Major General Abdollahi said this incident was a horrific crime against the children of Minab and such a crime can neither be justified nor accepted.

Noting that the Americans were aware of the school’s location and the presence of students at the time of the attack, he said the innocent blood of these children will surely come back to haunt the American-Zionist terrorists.

During the visit, the top commander also emphasized the necessity of recording and documenting the details of the incident at the Shajareh Tayyebah School.

On the very first day of the unprovoked war of aggression by a US-Israeli military coalition on February 28, US Tomahawk missiles struck Shajareh Tayyebeh Girls’ Elementary School in Minab, in southern Iran, killing at least 175 people, most of them schoolgirls.

Source: Iranian media (translated and edited by Al-Manar)