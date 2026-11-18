Hezbollah and Amal Movement Urge Government Action to Defend Lebanon’s Sovereignty, Rebuild Affected Areas

A meeting between the leaderships of Hezbollah and the Amal Movement focused on the latest national developments, continued Israeli attacks on Lebanon, efforts to strengthen the domestic front and national unity, and the need to address residents’ needs amid the challenges facing the country.

The meeting brought together Sheikh Ali Daamoush, head of Hezbollah’s Executive Council, and Dr. Mustafa Al-Fouani, head of the Amal Movement’s Executive Board.

Following the meeting, the two parties issued a joint statement outlining their positions on the latest national developments and the Israeli occupation army’s attacks on Lebanon.

On national developments and Israeli attacks on Lebanon

Amid continued Israeli attacks on Lebanon, including violations of its sovereignty, occupation of its territory, and the destruction of villages, towns, homes, and property, Hezbollah and the Amal Movement stressed that the current phase demands the highest level of national responsibility, the strengthening of the domestic front, and the consolidation of national unity as the fundamental pillars of protecting Lebanon and confronting the challenges it faces.

In this context, the two parties reaffirmed the following principles and positions:

National sovereignty: Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity are inalienable national rights that cannot be compromised or negotiated away. The continued Israeli occupation and attacks constitute flagrant violations of international laws and conventions.

Ending the aggression and withdrawal: The Israeli enemy must be compelled to immediately and fully halt its attacks and violations and withdraw from all occupied Lebanese territory. The ceasefire agreement and UN Security Council Resolution 1701 must be implemented to ensure residents can return safely to their villages and towns.

National unity: Protecting Lebanon and confronting the dangers facing the country are shared national responsibilities that must take precedence over all other considerations and political calculations. This requires strengthening understanding and solidarity among Lebanese, safeguarding the domestic front and rejecting anything that could fuel divisions or undermine the national position.

Government responsibility: The Lebanese government must fully discharge its national responsibilities by protecting the country’s sovereignty and safeguarding Lebanon’s rights. It must take the necessary measures to address the consequences of the aggression, meet the needs of residents and displaced people, accelerate reconstruction, provide the conditions necessary for return and resilience, and strengthen the presence of the state and its institutions in affected areas, without pursuing any direct negotiating track with the Israeli enemy.

The role of national institutions: The two parties underscored the role of the Lebanese Army and security institutions in protecting the country and maintaining stability, in line with their national responsibilities and international frameworks, while strengthening the presence of the state and its institutions throughout Lebanese territory.

Reconstruction and recovery: Rebuilding affected areas, supporting their residents, and ensuring the conditions necessary for their resilience and return constitute a shared national responsibility and an urgent priority that cannot be postponed. This requires mobilizing available capacities and resources, activating Arab and international support, advancing the necessary funding and development programs, and rehabilitating infrastructure, facilities, and essential services.

Arab and international relations: The two parties stressed the importance of building relations based on mutual respect and shared interests while strengthening engagement with brotherly and friendly countries and the United Nations to mobilize support for Lebanon and its national causes in a manner that safeguards its sovereignty, rights, and established principles.

In conclusion, Hezbollah and the Amal Movement affirmed that Lebanon can overcome the challenges it faces only through the unity of its people and the coordinated efforts of its institutions. Protecting the country, preserving its sovereignty, reclaiming its territory, and rebuilding what has been destroyed by the aggression are shared national responsibilities.

The two parties further stressed that national unity remains Lebanon’s first line of defense and that the government must translate its responsibilities into practical, tangible measures. National solidarity and cooperation among Lebanese, they said, must remain above all other considerations and serve as the guarantee of Lebanon’s protection, the dignity of its people, and its future.

Source: Al-Manar Website