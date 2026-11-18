Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Khamenei Pays Tribute to Grand Ayatollah Vahid Khorasani

Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution in Iran Ayatollah Sayyed Khamenei has offered condolences on the passing of Grand Ayatollah Sheikh Vahid Khorasani, praising his profound contributions to Islamic jurisprudence and seminary scholarship and his devotion to the teachings of the Ahl Al-Bayt (Prophet Mohammad and his holy family).

In a condolence message, Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Khamenei described the late scholar as one of the foremost pillars of jurisprudence and its principles in religious seminaries, noting that his daily lectures ranked among the most prominent scholarly gatherings of recent decades.

“This eminent figure was one of the pillars of jurisprudence and its principles in the seminaries, and his daily classes were considered among the most prominent educational gatherings in recent decades,” the Leader’s message read.

Grand Ayatollah Sheikh Vahid Khorasani who passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2026 (image from archive).

His eminence praised Ayatollah Khorasani’s scholarly depth, meticulous teaching, and engagement with the works of leading Najaf scholars, saying his lectures offered students a rich and invaluable academic experience. He also highlighted the late scholar’s devotion to the Infallible Imams, which was reflected in his words and approach.

“Through his continuous and tireless efforts in the service of Islamic law and the school of thought, he has a great right upon the community of believers and the seminaries, a right that all should acknowledge and express gratitude for,” the Leader said.

Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Khamenei extended his condolences to the seminaries, the Muslim faithful, and Ayatollah Khorasani’s family, praying that God elevate the late scholar’s rank.

Source: Al-Manar English Website