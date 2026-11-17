Highly Classified US National Security Communications Network Goes Down

The highly classified network that the National Security Agency uses for its internal communications is down, according to six people familiar with the matter.

The network, called NSANet, allows employees to communicate classified information internally. At this point there is no evidence of a cyberattack, sources said.

As the agency works to understand the scope of the problem, it has enacted staggered arrivals for personnel, the sources said.

“The National Security Agency experienced temporary degradation during scheduled routine maintenance,” the agency said in a statement on Tuesday afternoon. “While some internal systems were affected, mission-critical capabilities remain fully operational and our ability to defend national security continues. NSA’s infrastructure is designed with multiple layers of redundancy to maintain operations during planned maintenance or unexpected events.”

Source: CNN