Yemeni Armed Forces Strike More Oil Pipelines in Riyadh as Saudi Attacks Persist

The spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces General Yahya Saree two attacks on oil pipelines in the Saudi capital of Riyadh.

“By the grace of God, our armed forces have successfully carried out two military operations. The first operation targeted Pumping Station No. 9 on the East-West pipeline, west of Riyadh, in two phases using three drones; the second operation targeted Pumping Station No. 8 on the same pipeline, also west of Riyadh, using two drones. The strikes were precise and direct, by the grace of God, and resulted in large fires at the targeted sites,” General Saree mentioned via Telegram.

General Saree also reported more Saudi attacks on Yemen:

“Over the past 24 hours, Saudi warplanes—specifically F-15s and Typhoons taking off from the Khamis Mushait and Taif airbases—along with missile strikes launched from Najran, carried out 81 air and missile attacks targeting civilian sites in the capital, Sana’a, as well as the governorates of Al-Hudaydah, Taiz, Lahj, Al-Jawf, Hajjah, Marib, and Saada. These attacks resulted in dozens of civilian casualties, including both deaths and injuries. This brings the total number of air and missile strikes by the Saudi-led aggression since the onset of the escalation against our country to 5,264.”

Yemeni Military Media: Footage shows the expulsion of enemy reinforcements—led by Saudi officer Mohammed Talal al-Balawi—from the Al-Maqatirah District in Lahj Governorate, as part of the operation "Indeed, Allah encompasses them from behind" — November 17, 2026 https://t.co/WolQxVi7EQ — Al-Manar English (@manarenglish) November 17, 2026

Source: Al-Manar English Website