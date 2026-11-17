Israeli Army Withdraws from the Village of Rashaf in South Lebanon due to Severe Troop Shortage: Media Reports

The Hebrew Channel 12 reported that “the Israeli army recently withdrew from the village of Rachaf in southern Lebanon due to a severe troop shortage.”

It added that “the withdrawal decision was made by the commander of the 74th Battalion of the 188th Brigade, Lieutenant Colonel T., who is responsible for the sector.”

According to sources within the brigade, it was decided to shift to “remote operational control” rather than maintaining an actual physical presence.

Source: Al-Manar English Website