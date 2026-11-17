Hezbollah Offers Condolences on the Passing of His Eminence Grand Ayatollah Sheikh Hossein Vahid Khorasani

Hezbollah issued a statement to offer condolences on the passing of His Eminence Grand Ayatollah Sheikh Hossein Vahid Khorasani.

What follows is the full text of the statement:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful

“When a scholar dies, a breach is made in Islam that nothing can fill until the Day of Resurrection.”

Imam Al-Sadiq (peace be upon him)

Hezbollah extends its heartfelt condolences and deepest sympathies to the presence of the Master of the Age and Time [Imam Al-Mahdi] (may Allah hasten his noble reappearance), to the great religious authorities and seminaries, and to the Islamic nation, on the passing of the great religious authority, His Eminence Grand Ayatollah Sheikh Hossein Vahid Khorasani. We beseech Allah Almighty to envelop him in His abundant mercy and pleasure, and to resurrect him alongside Muhammad and his pure and immaculate Household.

The revered departed was an oasis of knowledge and guidance, a beacon of piety and spirituality, and a fountain overflowing with moral and human values. He devoted his noble life to serving authentic Muhammadan Islam, spreading the teachings of the Ahl Al-Bayt (peace be upon them), teaching jurisprudence (Al-fiqh) and Islamic knowledge, safeguarding the foundations of Islam, and confronting innovations and intellectual and moral deviations.

As we recall this blessed scholarly and jurisprudential journey, we affirm that the knowledge, jurisprudence, and values left behind by the great departed, as well as his contribution to preparing generations of scholars and distinguished religious figures, will remain present and firmly rooted in the hearts of the faithful and those who loved him. With his passing, the seminaries and the Islamic nation will lose a great religious authority and an eminent scholarly and spiritual figure.

We ask Allah Almighty to reward the revered Sheikh with the best of rewards for all that he offered in the service of Islam, and to grant our great religious authorities, the seminaries, his noble family, and his loved ones beautiful patience and solace.

Source: Al-Manar English Website