Yemeni Armed Forces Announce Securing 10 Districts in Taiz and Lahj

The Yemeni Armed Forces announced the securing of ten districts in the governorates of Taiz and Lahj, covering a total area estimated at 7,100 square kilometers, as part of Operation “And Allah Encompasses Them From Behind” (Wa Allahu Min Wara’ihim Muheet). They affirmed the continuation of their operations toward the Saudi depth and the targeting of Saudi-affiliated mobilizations and their officers until the aggression stops and the blockade is lifted.

In a statement, the Armed Forces said the operation resulted in the routing and destruction of twelve military divisions—comprising sixty brigades—of the Saudi-affiliated mobilizations overseen by Saudi officer Mohammed Talal Al-Balawi, in addition to the destruction, disabling, and seizure of hundreds of vehicles and armored carriers, and the capture of large quantities of weapons, ammunition, and equipment.

They explained that the objective of the operation was to secure the areas from which attacks by mobilizations led by Saudi officers are launched against citizens and the Armed Forces, affirming that it was carried out in defense of Yemen and its people and to safeguard its sovereignty.

They accused Saudi Arabia of continuing its aggression and blockade against the Yemeni people for twelve years, escalating aerial bombardment, tightening the blockade, committing dozens of massacres, and pushing tens of thousands of its mobilized forces forward, backed by various types of weapons and air cover.

The statement considered that these moves serve the American and Zionist project to control Bab al-Mandab and strategic areas in Yemen, accusing the mobilized forces of committing crimes against prisoners in the Dhubab district, alongside other crimes against the Yemeni people.

The Armed Forces stressed that the operation is not directed against the residents of the southern governorates and carries no hostile intentions toward them, affirming that they are also harmed by Saudi aggressions.

They called on the residents of the southern governorates to raise their voices against the Saudi regime and not allow it to use their governorates as a launching pad for goals targeting the Yemeni people.

They affirmed that the massacres committed by Saudi Arabia against children and women only increase the Yemeni people and their Armed Forces in determination, enthusiasm, and conviction to develop weapons and select the most painful targets for Saudi Arabia.

They reiterated their confirmation to continue military operations toward the Saudi depth, impose the equation of “blockade for blockade and escalation for escalation,” and target Saudi-affiliated mobilizations and their officers until the aggression stops and the blockade is lifted, stressing that navigation in Bab al-Mandab has become “safer” after routing those mobilizations.

Source: Al-Manar English Website