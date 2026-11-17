Bahraini Democracy Activist Nabeel Rajeb Dies at 62

Nabeel Rajab, a prominent democracy activist in Bahrain who helped lead the island nation’s 2011 nation-wide protests, and who spent years in prison for challenging its monarchy, died on Tuesday. He was 62.

His family found him unresponsive at their home in Turkey on Tuesday morning, activists said. The Bahrain Center for Human Rights, which Rajab once led as president, confirmed his death in a post on X.

“We extend our sincere condolences and heartfelt sympathy to his esteemed family. We pray that God may encompass him with his vast mercy and reward him abundantly for his efforts and contributions,” the group wrote.

ببالغ الحزن والأسى، ينعى مركز البحرين لحقوق الإنسان وفاة رئيسه السابق، المغفور له الأستاذ نبيل رجب. وإذ نتقدّم بخالص العزاء وصادق المواساة إلى أسرته الكريمة، نسأل الله أن يتغمّده بواسع رحمته، ويجزيه خير الجزاء عمّا قدّمه من جهود وعطاء إدارة ومنتسبو مركز البحرين لحقوق الإنسان https://t.co/pJMK1ERcXv — Bahrain Center for Human Rights (@BahrainRights) November 17, 2026

Ebrahim Sharif, an activist who was a close friend of the family, said that Rajab’s wife and daughter found him unresponsive early in the morning at their home in Turkey. He said he had spoken to Rajab’s brother and that the family believed Rajab likely died of a heart attack.

Rajab left Bahrain early in the Iran war, as authorities cracked down on Shiite-led protests throughout the Gulf island kingdom, home to the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet. Rajab accused the government of torturing an imprisoned activist and feared he would be arrested if he returned, he told The Associated Press at the time.

Rajab rose to international prominence in 2011. He was a pivotal figure in the protest movement, during which the country’s majority Shiite population demanded the ruling monarchy offer them greater political freedoms. As president of the Bahrain Centre for Human Rights, he advocated for expanding the powers of Bahrain’s parliament, ensuring freedom of expression and fighting anti-Shiite discrimination.

Bahraini authorities, backed by Saudi troops, arrested scores of demonstrators and crushed the protests.

Bahrain has lost one of its finest heroes, Nabeel Rajab. He defended our rights with dignity and paid a heavy personal price, as did his family, for standing up for the rights of his people. He suffered imprisonment and abuse by the state for exposing human rights violations. He left Bahrain after witnessing the body of Sayed Mohamed Almousawi, who was murdered under torture. Nabeel knew that releasing his statement or photos would land him back in prison, so he left Bahrain, as he refused to bury what he had witnessed. He died in Turkey after suffering a heart attack. I last spoke to him last night and the day before. Those who knew Nabeel personally witnessed his beautiful soul, his sense of humour and his light laugh. Nabeel in Arabic means noble. He was as noble as his name. We have lost a dear friend, a principled man who leaves behind a lasting legacy. RIP Nabeel Rajab. — Sayed Ahmed AlWadaei (@SAlwadaei) November 17, 2026

He was imprisoned on multiple occasions in the years following the protests. His longest stretch behind bars began in June 2016. He was eventually released in June of 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic, though he was ordered to spend the remaining time in home detention.

At the time, he had been serving a five-year sentence over tweets criticizing the Saudi-led war in Yemen and accusations of prison abuse. He had also been sentenced to two years over comments deemed critical of Bahrain.

Rajab had a history of heart issues. During one of his earlier detentions, he received treatment for an irregular heartbeat. He separately received a pardon from King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa in 2015, after concerns emerged about Rajab’s health.

Rajab’s demise comes a day after Bahrain’s High Criminal Court on Monday sentenced 64 defendants to life imprisonment and five others to 15 years in prison in a mass trial involving Shia clerics.

Source: Agencies (edited by Al-Manar)