Dubai Airport Passenger Traffic Falls 28.1% in First 9 Months of 2026

Passenger traffic through Dubai International Airport fell 28.1 percent year on year in the first nine months of 2026, while third-quarter volumes declined 22.1 percent, as earlier disruptions weighed on travel.

Dubai International, also known as DXB, welcomed 50.4 million passengers between January and September, including 18.8 million in the third quarter.

Dubai International (DXB) welcomes 50.4 million guests in the first nine months of 2026, sustaining vital connections for tourism, trade and business as Dubai Airports continued to invest in technology and innovation to support the hub’s future growth. https://t.co/GAkZh4QdXe — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) November 17, 2026

August was the busiest month of the quarter, recording 6.6 million passengers, according to a statement.

The decline followed the US-israeli war on Iran on Feb. 28, which disrupted air travel and led to temporary airspace closures across the Middle East.

Although the skies reopened following the April 8 ceasefire, the International Civil Aviation Organization said in an April report that air traffic had yet to return to pre-conflict levels.

Passenger numbers had begun to recover in the second quarter, rising from 3.5 million in April to 4.5 million in May and 5 million in June.

DXB welcomed 31.5 million guests in the first half of 2026, although the figure remained 31.3 percent below the same period a year earlier.

“We expect to welcome more than 70 million guests this year. As more airlines return to Dubai and our network strengthens, we are focused on continuing to accommodate future growth while making journeys simpler and more seamless,” Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports, said.

Source: Agencies