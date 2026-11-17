‘As Far as the South Pole’: Iran’s Top General Vows to Drive US Forces Back in Defiant Warning

Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Ali Abdollahi has vowed that Iran will push American forces back as far as the South Pole, in a defiant address on the two wars of aggression imposed on the country by the United States and the Zionist regime.

Speaking on the conflict, Major General Abdollahi said the US and the Israeli regime had sought from the outset to topple the Islamic Republic of Iran and had brought all their military capabilities and mechanisms into play to achieve that objective.

He said the enemy failed to understand and accurately assess the realities of the Islamic Republic, believing that military equipment and hardware alone would secure victory. However, the experience of the two wars demonstrated that military equipment is only one of the factors influencing a war, while the decisive elements on the battlefield are “national will, faith, and belief in divine promises,” the commander added.

Major General Abdollahi noted that the enemy had repeatedly declared its objective of overthrowing the Islamic Republic but has failed to accomplish it. It has neither managed to seize Iranian territory nor shaken the resolve of the Iranian people, he said.

Referring to the performance of the Armed Forces across various defense sectors, the senior commander said significant achievements have been made in the naval domain, enabling Iranian forces to take effective action against US naval power.

“We were able to push the Americans back across the seas. By God’s grace, we will drive the Americans back in this region as far as the South Pole. The Americans should await this action by us,” Major General Abdollahi stated.

He also pointed to the country’s advances in countering enemy fighter jets and other aircraft, saying the operational capabilities and precision of the Armed Forces in this field have improved compared with the past. Major General Abdollahi stressed that this course of action must continue until the enemy regrets its actions.

He further said that avenging the blood of martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, those martyred in the war, and the martyred Iranian children remains a demand that will be pursued with reliance on divine grace.

Source: Agencies (translated and edited by Al-Manar)