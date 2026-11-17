‘We’ll Apply Your Logic’: Ghalibaf Declares Infrastructure Near US, Israeli Bases ‘Dual-Use’ Targets

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has warned that Tehran will treat any dam, port, or power plant located near US or Israeli military bases as a “dual-use” military target, directly mirroring the logic of a recent New York Times report that sought to justify strikes on Iran’s water infrastructure.

In a post on the X platform, Ghalibaf challenged the reasoning of the newspaper article, accusing it of laying the groundwork to legitimize future attacks on Iran’s essential public infrastructure.

“Prepping the next round on civilian infra, their ‘experts’ tell NYT: ‘dams near Iran’s missile sites are dual-use,'” Ghalibaf wrote. “Cool. New rule: Any dam, port, or power plant near a US or Israeli base is dual-use. We’ll apply your logic consistently and even-handedly.”

Prepping the next round on civilian infra, their “experts” tell NYT: “dams near Iran’s missile sites are dual-use.” Cool. New rule: Any dam, port, or power plant near a US or Israeli base is dual-use. We’ll apply your logic consistently and even-handedly. https://t.co/ynpDMvgLSV — محمدباقر قالیباف | MB Ghalibaf (@mb_ghalibaf) November 17, 2026

The remarks came in response to a recent New York Times report titled, “War May Answer Longtime Riddle of Iranian Dams Built for No Clear Reason.” The article claimed that environmentalists had long questioned the extensive network of dams and water transfer projects across Iran, particularly in regions lacking apparent agricultural or civilian need. Following US and Israeli airstrikes on concealed Iranian missile sites, the newspaper cited analysts who concluded that some of these water projects might have been developed to support the country’s military infrastructure.

The exchange unfolds against the backdrop of an ongoing US-Israeli war of aggression against Iran that began on February 28, 2026, with immediate strikes on civilian facilities in the country’s southern provinces.

On the first day of the war, US Armed Forces struck the Shajareh Tayyebeh Elementary School in the city of Minab, killing around 160 people, including over 120 children. Later that same day, US forces targeted a sports hall in Lamerd while a women’s volleyball event was taking place. Weapons investigators indicated that a Precision Strike Missile (PrSM) was likely used in the Lamerd attack.

In the following weeks, the US and ‘Israel’ expanded their target list to include broader civilian and energy infrastructure. Extensive strikes damaged or destroyed several seaports and commercial airports, including Tehran’s Mehrabad International Airport. During a consecutive series of night attacks, US forces struck multiple bridges and regional airports as the military pushed further into Iranian territory.

The Trump administration claimed the strikes on southern Iran aimed to degrade the country’s ability to threaten shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. US President Donald Trump also issued explicit public threats against Iran’s public utilities and transit networks. On July 22, 2026, Trump stated that the US would destroy an Iranian bridge or power plant for every attack on ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

Iranian officials responded to these threats by warning that Tehran would spark power outages in countries hosting US troops if the attacks on Iranian infrastructure continued.

Source: Agencies (translated and edited by Al-Manar)