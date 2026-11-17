Video Shows Heavy Losses Among Saudi-led Forces Near Bab Al-Mandeb

Screen capture showing abandoned vehicles belonging to Saudi-backed forces near Bab Al-Mandeb (November 2026).

Footage shows Saudi-led forces’ losses in armored vehicles and military equipment near Bab Al-Mandab during failed advances that ended with their expulsion.

The video was released by Yemeni Military Media on Monday (November 16, 2026).

The scenes, captured by drones equipped with cameras, show damaged and abandoned vehicles in a coastal area.

Saudi-backed forces, known as Yemen’s Southern Armed Forces, announced on Monday they were withdrawing from Dhubab airport and areas around Bab Al-Mandeb in southwestern Yemen.

Map showing straits of Hormuz and Bab Al-Mandeb.

Source: Al-Manar English Website