Israeli Artillery, Vehicle Movements Intensify Across Southern Lebanon Overnight

Israeli occupation artillery targeted multiple areas across southern Lebanon overnight, coinciding with the movement of military vehicles and the firing of illumination rounds, according to a summary of attacks as of 8:00 a.m. Tuesday.

In the Bint Jbeil District, artillery fire struck Wadi al-Salouqi near the outskirts of the town of Majdal Selmas well as the outskirts of the town of Baraachit. Occupation forces also fired illumination rounds over the town of Mays al-Jabal in the Marjeyoun District.

The shelling extended to Wadi al-Hujair and the Zawtar River, as well as Wadi Zibqin in the Tyre District.

On the ground, occupation vehicles were observed operating in Wadi al-Salouqi—moving toward Qalaat Dubieh—and in the town of Zawtar al-Sharqiya.

The reported attacks and troop movements mark a continued pattern of military activity in the border region through the early morning hours.

Source: Al-Manar English Website