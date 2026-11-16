Iran FM Meets Pakistan’s Army Chief to Discuss Regional Security

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met with Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff of Pakistan, as part of his bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the ECO Council of Foreign Ministers summit held in Islamabad.

During the meeting at the Army Command Headquarters in Rawalpindi on Monday evening, Araghchi and Munir reviewed the latest developments in bilateral relations between Tehran and Islamabad and discussed regional developments.

Earlier, Araghchi held a separate bilateral meeting with his Pakistani counterpart, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar.

Iran’s top diplomat also met with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, alongside other ministers and senior officials participating in the summit.

During the meeting, the Pakistani prime minister welcomed the ECO member states’ foreign ministers and stressed the importance of strengthening regional cooperation and leveraging capacities to develop economic, trade, and transit relations among neighboring and regional countries.

Source: IRNA