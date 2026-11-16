Speaker Berri to US’s Waltz: Israeli Occupation Hinders Lebanese Army Deployment and Return of Residents

During his meeting with the United States Ambassador to the United Nations, Mike Waltz, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Nabih Berri, emphasized that the ongoing occupation and its attacks constitute the sole violation of national sovereignty and the real obstacle preventing the deployment of the Lebanese Army and security forces up to the international border, as well as hindering the return of residents and the achievement of stability.

Berri received Waltz and the accompanying delegation at the Second Presidency headquarters in Ain El Tineh, in the presence of the US Ambassador to Lebanon, Michel Issa, and the media advisor to the Speaker, Ali Hamdan. The meeting discussed general developments, particularly the expiration of the mandate of international forces deployed in southern Lebanon and subsequent arrangements.

Berri provided a detailed overview of the history and reasons for the international presence in the south, starting with the 1949 Armistice Agreement, through Resolution 425 in 1978, up to Resolution 1701 in 2006.

He stressed that the Israeli entity—from the November 2024 agreement up to the so-called “Tripartite Framework Agreement”—has not complied with the ceasefire at any moment, but rather continues its occupation of Lebanese territories, the systematic destruction of homes and villages, the uprooting of fruit-bearing trees (especially olives), and the implementation of a scorched-earth policy in fields and orchards.

He underscored that the continuation of the occupation, its policies, and its raids prevent the army and security forces from deploying up to the internationally recognized border to perform their national role, and obstruct the return of residents and the stability of Lebanon.

Berri also received a delegation from the World Bank, comprising Managing Director of Operations Anna Bjerde, World Bank Vice President for the Middle East and North Africa, Afghanistan, and Pakistan Ousmane Dione, World Bank Group Middle East Director Dalia Khalifa, and the group’s office director in Lebanon, Enric Blanco Armas, along with a number of experts.

The meeting addressed general conditions and World Bank programs in Lebanon.

Source: Al-Manar English Website