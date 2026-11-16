Qalibaf Calls Berri: Restoring Regional Calm Requires Ending War in Lebanon

The Speaker of the Iranian Islamic Consultative Assembly (Parliament), Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, held a phone call on Monday with the Speaker of the Lebanese Parliament, Nabih Berri, during which they discussed bilateral and international developments.

During the call, Qalibaf pointed out the essential role played by Speaker Berri in strengthening the cohesion of Lebanese society, stating that “the Islamic Republic pays special attention to the issue of Lebanon within the framework of pursuing its demands and conditions during the negotiation process.”

For his part, Speaker Berri referred during the call to United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701, emphasizing the necessity of the withdrawal of the occupation forces from Lebanese territories.

Source: Al-Manar English Website