Israeli Police Launches Internal Probe after Reports of Netanyahu’s Office Involvement in Election Day Arrests

Israeli Police announced on Monday it would review “all systemic, organizational and command-related aspects of the claims” about occupation police’s conduct around the October 27 Knesset election.

In a statement, the occupation police said the revision came after Israeli Police Chief Commissioner Daniel Levy has ordered the move following new reporting about the Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office involvement in the arrest of three Arab activists hours before the polls opened.

Levy’s deputy, Yair Hezroni, will oversee the review and present the findings to Levy within a week, according to the Israeli occupation police.

Israeli Police Commissioner Daniel Levy in an image from May 2026.

The statement follows new reporting about the complaint that Netanyahu’s chief of staff Ido Norden filed with Levy’s office on the eve of the election.

The complaint led to the arrest — hours before the polls opened — of three southern Bedouin men over an alleged vote-buying scheme for traditionalist Arab party Ra’am.

Channel 12 reported on Sunday night that Norden referred police to a purported intelligence source who had until recently worked in the Netanyahu’s office.

Israeli caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in an image from archive.

Further reports in Hebrew media on Monday morning identify the source as Daniel Greenberg, a top adviser to former PMO Director General Yossi Shelly.

Netanyahu seized on the arrests during Election Day to claim the vote was being stolen and urge his supporters to go to the polls.

Source: Israeli media (edited by Al-Manar)