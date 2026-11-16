Iran: UN Inspectors Not Allowed to Visit Damaged Nuclear Sites Until War Ends

Iran will not let UN inspectors visit its damaged nuclear facilities until the war on the Islamic Republic ends and the United States meets its conditions, a senior Iranian official said on Sunday.

“We will not grant the IAEA access to the facilities until Iran’s conditions are met and the war has permanently ended,” Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said in a televised interview late Sunday.

He stressed that the agency’s request to inspect damaged facilities was “likely aimed at assessing the effectiveness of American weaponry.”

Gharibabadi, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister, asks: “Is the IAEA seeking access to Iran’s damaged nuclear sites to assess the effectiveness of US weapons, while failing to condemn the attacks?” https://t.co/IdJz8RhF2O — IranView24 News Agency (@IranView24) November 15, 2026

The remarks come days after the International Atomic Energy Agency urged Tehran to take steps towards resuming inspections, which have been suspended since last year’s 12-day Israeli war on Iran, when the US also struck Iranian nuclear sites.

🎥 Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Gharibabadi says 226 criminal cases were filed over the 12-day war and 386 over the 40-day war, with attacks on nuclear facilities and airports being pursued at the ICJ. https://t.co/hS1Gc1XC0j — Middle East Observer (@ME_Observer_) November 15, 2026

Iranian nuclear facilities were hit again during the latest US-Israeli war that broke out on February 28 when US-Israeli strikes killed Supreme Leader Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei.

IAEA inspectors visited Iran’s Bushehr nuclear power plant in September but have not gained access to other bombed sites, including Natanz, Fordow and Isfahan.

Source: Agencies (edited by Al-Manar)