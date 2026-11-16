Hezbollah MP Calls on Lebanese Authority to Scrap “Framework Agreement”

Member of Hezbollah’s Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc MP Ali Fayyad called on the Lebanese authorities to withdraw from the so-called “Framework Agreement,” warning that efforts to revive it and secure its international endorsement would undermine Lebanon’s national interests and constitutional and legal foundations.

Speaking at a Hezbollah ceremony in Zrarieh commemorating the Lebanese resistance group’s Martyr Day on Sunday, MP Fayyad said the agreement contradicts the Taif Agreement, the Constitution’s preamble and Lebanese laws, as well as the UN Charter, Geneva Conventions and peremptory norms of international law.

He argued that the continued Israeli occupation, despite successive rounds of negotiations, had exposed their futility and demonstrated how the Israeli enemy exploits them to shield its ongoing occupation and violations.

The Hezbollah lawmaker further criticized the Lebanese government’s move to seek Security Council endorsement of the Framework Agreement, saying it was neither in Lebanon’s interest nor a substitute for adherence to UN Security Council Resolution 1701 and the November 27, 2024 agreement, which sets out the mechanism for implementing the resolution and a timetable for Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territory.

Lebanese Government session at Baabda Presidential Palace (Tuesday, August 5, 2025).

“US control over international institutions does not justify the Lebanese authorities’ submission to them or their rush to internationally legitimize the Framework Agreement under the pretext of serving Lebanon’s interests,” he said.

“Cover to Maintain Israeli Occupation”

MP Fayyad said the “Framework Agreement” also runs counter to the 1949 Armistice Agreement, which the Taif Agreement established as the upper limit of Lebanon’s position in dealings with the Israeli enemy. He added that it undermines the principle of coexistence, a cornerstone of the Lebanese state and a condition for the legitimacy of its authority, while disregarding constitutional and legal requirements governing international treaties.

Describing the agreement as a model of negotiating performance that compromises state interests, Fayyad said it contains no clear Israeli commitment to withdraw from Lebanese territory. Instead, he argued, it makes Israeli obligations contingent on subsequent steps by the Lebanese authorities that cannot be verified, providing the enemy with cover and a lasting pretext to avoid withdrawal.

He also accused the agreement of relinquishing Lebanon’s right to pursue accountability for the destruction of villages and of including a pledge not to rebuild homes belonging to people of resistance, their institutions and affiliated entities.

Destruction in south Lebanon due to Israeli aggression (image from January 2025).

Call for New National Approach

Fayyad urged the Lebanese authorities to reassess their approach and adopt a new national strategy that combines confronting the occupation and liberating the land, drawing on Lebanon’s sources of strength while safeguarding internal stability and restoring national unity.

“Continuing to make concessions will only lead to further concessions,” he warned, likening the approach to “someone who drinks seawater: the more he drinks, the thirstier he becomes.”

Source: Al-Manar English Website