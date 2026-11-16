Monday, 16/11/2026   
   Beirut 14:09
ArEnFrEs

Sites and Services

Channel

Sites

    Bahraini Authorities Hand Life Sentences, 15-Year Terms to Nearly 70 Shia Clerics

      Image showing a number of Bahraini Shia scholars who were handed life sentences and 15-year terms by Bahraini regime on Monday, November 16, 2026.

      Bahraini authorities on Monday sentenced 64 to life imprisonment and five to 15 years in mass trial of Shia clerics, sparking outrage over sectarian persecution

      Bahrain’s High Criminal Court on Monday sentenced 64 defendants to life imprisonment and five others to 15 years in prison in a mass trial involving 60 Shia clerics and nine affiliates.

      Among those sentenced is Bahrain’s top Shia religious authority Ayatollah Sheikh Issa Al-Qassem, who received a life sentence in absentia.

      According to information published by Sayed Ahmed Al-Wadaei, Director of Advocacy at the Bahrain Institute for Rights and Democracy (BIRD), 56 defendants are in custody, while 13 clerics were tried in absentia. The defendants faced so-called “terrorism-related” charges, including allegations of “establishing an organization to overthrow the constitutional order and promote Iran’s Vilayat Al-faqih doctrine through religious institutions.”

      The information shared by Al-Wadaei detailed serious allegations of torture, coerced confessions, secret detention, and severe restrictions on legal representation documented by BIRD.

      Defendants reported prolonged blindfolding, sleep deprivation, forced standing, threats of sexual violence, and pressure to sign statements they were not permitted to read. Defense lawyers were denied copies of case files exceeding 6,700 pages, while detained defendants appeared remotely.

      The verdict was originally scheduled for 8 November, postponed to 22 November, and then abruptly brought forward to 16 November, with lawyers notified at approximately 5 pm. the previous evening.

      News of the sudden rescheduling sparked protests across Shia areas, including Sitra, Al Hamala, Bilad Al Qadeem, A’Ali, Karranah, Samaheej, and Abu Saiba.

      The prosecution also targeted prominent religious figures, including Sheikh Mohammed Sanqour and Sheikh Ali Al-Sadadi of the Imam Al-Sadiq Grand Mosque in Diraz. BIRD highlighted the case of Sheikh Mohammed Saeed Al-Taitoon, 62, who reported severe mistreatment and medical neglect during detention, while Bahrain’s Special Investigation Unit dismissed his torture allegations.

      Al-Wadaei condemned the verdict as “an attack on the faith and identity of Bahrain’s Shia community,” urging the US and UK to demand an end to the persecution and the release of arbitrarily detained clerics. He also warned that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s anti-Iranian rhetoric risked emboldening Bahraini authorities.

      Separately, 20 human rights organizations, including Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, had previously warned that the mass prosecution raised serious concerns about religious persecution.

      Hezbollah last week condemned the Bahraini authorities’ crackdown on political dissent, denouncing the detention of religious scholars and public figures, forced deportations, revocation of citizenship and death sentences against citizens as an unacceptable form of political and human rights oppression.

      Reactions

      Bahrain’s opposition Al-Wefaq National Islamic Society denounced the sentences as collective punishment and systematic persecution of the country’s Shia community, describing November 16 as a “day of catastrophe.”

      The group accused the ruling authorities of using the judiciary to suppress religious leadership and political dissent, warning that the verdicts had further undermined prospects for reconciliation.

      Yahya Al-Hadid, chairman of the Gulf Institute for Democracy and Human Rights, similarly condemned the life sentences against Sheikh Isa Qassim and dozens of scholars as evidence of intensifying state repression.

      Bahrain Sheikh Issa Al-Qassem
      Protester raises photo of top Shia religious reference in Bahrain Ayatollah Sheikh Issa Al-Qassem in Manama (image from archive).

      The verdicts have sparked calls for nationwide protests, with Bahraini opposition groups declaring the trials illegitimate and accusing the authorities of targeting a major component of the population.

      Organizers of a planned “Day of Popular Anger” urged demonstrations across cities and villages in solidarity with the clerics. Separately, reports indicated that authorities at Jaw Central Prison had declared a state of emergency and suspended visits and external prisoner movements.

      BIRD called for independent investigations into torture and coerced confessions, accountability for officials implicated in abuses, and the overturning of convictions secured through fundamentally unfair proceedings.

      Source: Al-Manar English Website