Bahraini Authorities Hand Life Sentences, 15-Year Terms to Nearly 70 Shia Clerics

Bahraini authorities on Monday sentenced 64 to life imprisonment and five to 15 years in mass trial of Shia clerics, sparking outrage over sectarian persecution

Bahrain’s High Criminal Court on Monday sentenced 64 defendants to life imprisonment and five others to 15 years in prison in a mass trial involving 60 Shia clerics and nine affiliates.

Among those sentenced is Bahrain’s top Shia religious authority Ayatollah Sheikh Issa Al-Qassem, who received a life sentence in absentia.

According to information published by Sayed Ahmed Al-Wadaei, Director of Advocacy at the Bahrain Institute for Rights and Democracy (BIRD), 56 defendants are in custody, while 13 clerics were tried in absentia. The defendants faced so-called “terrorism-related” charges, including allegations of “establishing an organization to overthrow the constitutional order and promote Iran’s Vilayat Al-faqih doctrine through religious institutions.”

The information shared by Al-Wadaei detailed serious allegations of torture, coerced confessions, secret detention, and severe restrictions on legal representation documented by BIRD.

BREAKING: Bahrain Sentences 64 Defendants to Life Imprisonment and Five to 15 Years in Mass Trial of Shia Clerics Amid Allegations of Torture and Coerced Confessions Today, 16 November, the Bahrain High Criminal Court has convicted 69 defendants and imposed sentences from 15 years to life imprisonment in a mass trial targeting the country’s Shia leadership. The Bahrain Institute for Rights and Democracy (BIRD) condemns the verdicts following credible allegations of torture, coerced confessions, and severe restrictions on the defence. The proceedings involved 69 defendants, including 60 Shia clerics and nine affiliates. Fifty-six are in custody, including 47 clerics and nine affiliates, among them religious reciters known as radoods. The other 13 clerics were tried in absentia. Of these, all received life sentences, except five who received 15-year sentences. The defendants faced several terrorism-related charges including establishing “a terrorist group” to overthrow the “constitutional regime” and promote Iran’s “Guardianship of the Islamic Jurist” (wilayat al-faqih) by controlling mosques and local religious gatherings. The verdict was delivered after defence lawyers received notice at around 5pm Bahrain time yesterday, 15 November, that the judge had brought it forward from 22 November to today. The court had initially scheduled the verdict for 8 November before postponing it to 22 November. The repeated changes, including this latest decision at short notice, raised further concerns about judicial independence and the handling of the proceedings. Last night, 15 November, following news on social media that the verdict had been brought forward, protests took place across several Shia areas in Bahrain, including Sitra, Al Hamala, Bilad Al Qadeem, A’Ali, Karranah, Samaheej and Abu Saiba. Furthermore, on 15 November, the US Embassy in Riyadh published remarks by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio identifying “the Shia clerics of Iran and their expansionist mentality” as the common denominator behind major problems in the Middle East. This rhetoric amid the mass trial risks being interpreted as a green light by the Bahraini authorities to impose harsh sentences on Shia religious leaders. Sayed Ahmed Alwadaei, Director of Advocacy at the Bahrain Institute for Rights and Democracy (BIRD), said: “These individuals are casualties of the conflict. We condemn this deeply unjust verdict. This prosecution has torn religious leaders from their congregations and left families living under threats, fear and uncertainty. This is an attack on the faith and identity of Bahrain’s Shia community, carried out through the courts. A judiciary that fails to confront credible allegations of torture makes itself an instrument of persecution. These sentences deepen the injustice. Bahrain’s allies, particularly the UK and US, must publicly demand the end of the persecution against Shia, and urge Bahrain to release those arbitrarily detained. Rubio’s rhetoric risks emboldening Bahrain’s authorities at a time where these clerics urgently need international protection. Washington must make clear that its alliance with Bahrain offers no licence for religious persecution, torture or convictions based on coerced confessions”. Torture allegations and disputed confessions BIRD’s documents several accounts which describe detention at undisclosed locations, interrogation without lawyers, prolonged blindfolding and handcuffing, forced standing, sleep deprivation and threats of sexual violence against defendants and their relatives. Some defendants reported being prevented from revealing their location for several days even when permitted to telephone their families. The alleged coercion continued at the Public Prosecution. Defendants describe brief interviews followed by pressure to sign lengthy statements they were not allowed to read, under threat of being returned to the Criminal Investigation Directorate for further abuse. They deny questions and answers attributed to them. Identical passages appear across different defendants’ purported confessions. The defence was prevented from obtaining copies of case files exceeding 6,700 pages and had to rely on handwritten notes made under severe time limits. Those in custody participated by video link after requests for their attendance in court were denied. When lawyers sought recordings to test these accounts, they were told the footage had been deleted after one month. The UN Committee against Torture (CAT) had already called for interrogations in all places of custody to take place in rooms equipped with video or audio surveillance. Recordings that cannot be examined offer no protection to a defendant challenging the account of his interrogation. BIRD’s review of a memoranda issued by the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) – a government watchdog which falls under the authority of the Public Prosecution and is mandated with investigating torture allegations – raises grave concerns that the SIU did not thoroughly investigate torture allegations, shielding suspected perpetrators and lending credibility to potentially coerced confessions. CAT had already warned that Bahrain’s existing investigation bodies lacked independence and effectiveness. For example, in the case of Sheikh Mohammed Saeed Al-Taitoon, 62, he reported being blindfolded and restrained for a week, forced to stand despite severe urinary bleeding and kidney stones, denied necessary surgery and threatened with the revocation of his family’s citizenship. He says a prosecution interview lasting about five minutes became a record of more than 150 questions and attributed answers, most of which he denies. The Special Investigation Unit’s own records documented psychological deterioration, supported by a fellow detainee’s observations and a medical assessment identifying depression, anxiety and poor concentration. Yet it dismissed his allegations as unsubstantiated. BIRD said the SIU relied on an inconclusive assessment of what caused his symptoms instead of properly pursuing recordings and other evidence that could establish what happened. A prosecution reaching into religious life The authorities brought terrorism-related charges, including allegations of an unlawful organisation and terrorist financing. Only one of the 56 detainees was charged with espionage. BIRD’s concern is that religious teaching, books, khums, charitable contributions and contacts with religious authorities abroad have been used as criminal evidence. Shared belief and religious practice cannot substitute for proof of individual criminal responsibility. Among those prosecuted are scholars who led major congregations, including Sheikh Mohammed Sanqour and Sheikh Ali Al-Sadadi of the Imam Al-Sadiq Grand Mosque in Duraz. Their removal disrupts worship, teaching and religious guidance far beyond the individuals in the dock. Investigate torture and remedy unsafe convictions In a joint statement dated 6 November, 20 human rights organisations, including BIRD, Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch and the World Organisation Against Torture, warned that the mass prosecution raised serious concerns of religious persecution targeting the religious life and leadership of Bahrain’s Shia community. They highlighted allegations of torture, coerced confessions, incommunicado detention and secret proceedings, alongside restrictions that denied lawyers meaningful access to the evidence. The organisations called for fair trials, the exclusion of coerced confessions, the immediate release of those arbitrarily detained and the dropping of charges based on peaceful religious activities. They also demanded independent investigations, effective remedies for victims and accountability for security officials, prosecutors and others implicated in torture, coercion or the concealment of abuse. BIRD called for independent investigations into torture, enforced disappearance and prosecutorial coercion; preservation and disclosure of recordings and custody records; urgent medical care; and accountability for officials implicated in abuse or its concealment. Convictions secured through fundamentally unfair proceedings must be set aside. No one should remain imprisoned on the strength of a coerced confession. END — Sayed Ahmed AlWadaei (@SAlwadaei) November 16, 2026

Defendants reported prolonged blindfolding, sleep deprivation, forced standing, threats of sexual violence, and pressure to sign statements they were not permitted to read. Defense lawyers were denied copies of case files exceeding 6,700 pages, while detained defendants appeared remotely.

The verdict was originally scheduled for 8 November, postponed to 22 November, and then abruptly brought forward to 16 November, with lawyers notified at approximately 5 pm. the previous evening.

News of the sudden rescheduling sparked protests across Shia areas, including Sitra, Al Hamala, Bilad Al Qadeem, A’Ali, Karranah, Samaheej, and Abu Saiba.

The prosecution also targeted prominent religious figures, including Sheikh Mohammed Sanqour and Sheikh Ali Al-Sadadi of the Imam Al-Sadiq Grand Mosque in Diraz. BIRD highlighted the case of Sheikh Mohammed Saeed Al-Taitoon, 62, who reported severe mistreatment and medical neglect during detention, while Bahrain’s Special Investigation Unit dismissed his torture allegations.

Al-Wadaei condemned the verdict as “an attack on the faith and identity of Bahrain’s Shia community,” urging the US and UK to demand an end to the persecution and the release of arbitrarily detained clerics. He also warned that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s anti-Iranian rhetoric risked emboldening Bahraini authorities.

Separately, 20 human rights organizations, including Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, had previously warned that the mass prosecution raised serious concerns about religious persecution.

Hezbollah last week condemned the Bahraini authorities’ crackdown on political dissent, denouncing the detention of religious scholars and public figures, forced deportations, revocation of citizenship and death sentences against citizens as an unacceptable form of political and human rights oppression.

Reactions

Bahrain’s opposition Al-Wefaq National Islamic Society denounced the sentences as collective punishment and systematic persecution of the country’s Shia community, describing November 16 as a “day of catastrophe.”

The group accused the ruling authorities of using the judiciary to suppress religious leadership and political dissent, warning that the verdicts had further undermined prospects for reconciliation.

Yahya Al-Hadid, chairman of the Gulf Institute for Democracy and Human Rights, similarly condemned the life sentences against Sheikh Isa Qassim and dozens of scholars as evidence of intensifying state repression.

Protester raises photo of top Shia religious reference in Bahrain Ayatollah Sheikh Issa Al-Qassem in Manama (image from archive).

The verdicts have sparked calls for nationwide protests, with Bahraini opposition groups declaring the trials illegitimate and accusing the authorities of targeting a major component of the population.

Organizers of a planned “Day of Popular Anger” urged demonstrations across cities and villages in solidarity with the clerics. Separately, reports indicated that authorities at Jaw Central Prison had declared a state of emergency and suspended visits and external prisoner movements.

BIRD called for independent investigations into torture and coerced confessions, accountability for officials implicated in abuses, and the overturning of convictions secured through fundamentally unfair proceedings.

Source: Al-Manar English Website