Israeli Aggression Continues: Drone Strikes Hit Nabatieh Town, Warplanes Target Baalbek, Two Abducted in Shebaa

The Israeli occupation continued its assaults on Lebanese villages on Monday, with a drone dropping a bomb on the town of Mayfadoun in the Nabatieh District of southern Lebanon, according to Al-Manar correspondent in the south.

The strike followed two earlier bombardments, bringing the total number of bombs dropped on the town to three. An Israeli suicide drone also detonated in the town, while another drone dropped a sound bomb, the correspondent reported.

غ.ارة على كفرتبنيت https://t.co/2k4BwYBjdi — مصدر مسؤول (@fouadkhreiss) November 16, 2026

In the town of Shebaa, Israeli occupation forces abducted two citizens at dawn. According to reports, a force from the occupation army advanced toward the “Al-Qati'” area on the outskirts of the town and abducted two brothers from the Hamdan family.

The abduction was preceded by a raid on the brothers’ home, during which the force ransacked the property and scattered its contents before withdrawing from the area.

In eastern Lebanon, the National News Agency reported that Israeli warplanes carried out an airstrike at dawn in the Al-Shaara area, near the heights of the Anti-Lebanon mountain range in the Baalbek District. No casualties or damage were reported.

These attacks are part of Israel’s ongoing violations of the ceasefire agreement the so-called “framework agreement” the declaration on the cessation of hostilities issued on November 27, 2024, and relevant United Nations resolutions, most notably Resolutions 425 and 1701.

Source: Al-Manar English Website