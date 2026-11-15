Hezbollah Free Professions Unit Congratulates Winners of Beirut Bar Association Elections

Hezbollah and Lebanon's national flag in an image from archive.

Hezbollah’s Free Professions Unit has congratulated lawyers on what it described as a distinguished electoral day at the Beirut Bar Association, praising the victory of the principles of national partnership and unity following years of efforts and demands to achieve them.

In a statement, the unit expressed its satisfaction with the election of the candidates it supported: Wissam Eid, Wissam Bou Tayeh, and independent candidate Maya Shehab, extending its congratulations to all three.

It also congratulated independent candidate Elie Qleimos on his victory.

The unit further thanked the male and female lawyers affiliated with Hezbollah’s Lawyers Gathering for their efforts in preparing for and participating in the elections.

Concluding its statement, the Free Professions Unit expressed its hope that the Beirut Bar Association and its members would usher in a qualitative shift in the union’s role and performance, both in developing the legal profession and safeguarding lawyers’ interests.

It also stressed the importance of the Bar Association assuming what it described as its fundamental role: maintaining an active presence in confronting what it called the daily Israeli aggression against a vital segment of the Lebanese people and the country in the south.

The unit described this engagement as a national and legal duty guaranteed by the Lebanese Constitution and international conventions.

Source: Al-Manar English Website