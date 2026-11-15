Yemeni Military Spokesman Deplores Saudi Announcement of Intercepting 3 Drones over Mecca and Medina

The spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces General Yahya Saree deplored via Telegram the Saudi announcement of intercepting three drones over Mecca and Medina.

“Having suffered painful blows on the battlefield, the Saudi adversary is once again resorting to its grand deception, claiming to have intercepted two drones over Mecca and another over Medina. This is a lie and a fabrication; our operations target only its oil facilities and military bases. Therefore, it should accept its defeat on the battlefield rather than hiding behind Islamic holy sites.”

General Saree had reported Saudi strikes in Yemen during the past 24 hours:

“Over the past 24 hours, Saudi warplanes—specifically F-15s and Typhoons taking off from the Khamis Mushait and Taif airbases—along with missile strikes launched from Najran, carried out 75 air and missile attacks targeting civilian sites in the governorates of Saada, Taiz, Lahj, Al-Jawf, and Marib. These attacks resulted in civilian casualties, including both deaths and injuries.

This brings the total number of air and missile strikes by the Saudi-led aggression since the escalation began in our country to 5,095.”

Meanwhile, General Saree announced that two Yemeni ballistic missiles hit King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh.

Source: Al-Manar English Website