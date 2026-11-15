Hezbollah Lawmaker: Lebanon Must Benefit from New Equations Being Established in the Region

Member of the Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc, MP Hasan Fadlallah, affirmed that we are advocates of dialogue and engage in it with everyone who cares about our country—even from a position of disagreement—because dialogue takes place between those who differ in order to agree on how to approach domestic files, provided it follows rules based on the National Accord Document (Taif Agreement) and the obligations of the Lebanese Constitution and laws. The National Accord Document established a clear clause calling for work to liberate occupied territories by all means, and the Resistance is one of the most important of these means. It derives its legitimacy from its human right to defend its country and people, in addition to what successive Lebanese governments since 1990 have enshrined regarding the Resistance’s right to defend its country and liberate its land. Furthermore, the current government has spoken of Lebanon’s right to self-defense, and Hezbollah is an essential part of Lebanon.

MP Fadlallah’s remarks came during a massive ceremony commemorating the martyrs of the town of Aitaroun, held by Hezbollah at the Imam al-Mahdi Complex in the town of Ghazieh, in the presence of a gathering of scholars and a crowd of residents.

MP Fadlallah stated that Hezbollah is not an advocate of rivalries and polemics, but rather of domestic understanding; however, there are parties that insist on infringing upon the rights of our people and inciting against their existence, beliefs, sanctities, the blood of their martyrs, and their partnership in the nation. Such incitement produces a counter-effect, pushing our people to hold even more firmly to their Resistance, protect the sacrifices of their youth, and safeguard the blood of their martyrs.

He stressed that we meet every positive sign with a positive one, and every step toward us with a corresponding step, out of our concern for the country and our readiness to cooperate with every sincere person who wants to save it, even from a position of political disagreement. Therefore, we are ready to cooperate and reach an understanding with everyone keen on stability and civil peace for the sake of our country, and to navigate this phase in which it is unknown where the region is heading. This cooperation is aimed at preserving Lebanon on the basis of protecting its sovereignty and relying on its elements of strength—foremost among them the Resistance—emphasizing the need to strengthen national understandings, cooperation, and convergence for the sake of the country, in the face of attempts to push it toward chaos, strife, and divisive, inflammatory rhetoric that leads to its demise.

He called for foresight regarding the outcomes of the changes taking place around us, and for sparing Lebanon internal tensions that local parties, driven by external forces, seek to escalate in service of agendas that have nothing to do with the country’s interest. These parties try to preoccupy the Lebanese with baseless leaks, news, anxieties, and fears in order to make them fear one another and distract them from the primary, central issue, which is the Israeli occupation. Therefore, there are those who try to portray weapons as the problem, forgetting the enemy and what it is doing, and forgetting that the Resistance is a result of the existence of the occupation and today constitutes a choice of necessity to defend Lebanon and liberate its land.

MP Fadlallah pointed out that distracting the country with minor details also comes at the expense of urgent livelihood issues, warning that current government policies portend a financial collapse if the government continues on this path, which could lead to a major problem in the economy and state finances that would affect all citizens.

He noted that incitement against the army, the Resistance, national unity, and civil peace comes within the context of attempts to revive dreams of sectarian mini-states, and therefore it is essential for the Lebanese to hold fast to their unity, national understanding, and the protection of internal stability. He added: “There are new equations being drawn in the region, and we must benefit from them, especially in light of the Iranian insistence on making Lebanon the first item in any agreement with the United States. Whatever path developments in the region take, liberating our land, returning to it, and rebuilding it is our central cause today. Through the Resistance, the steadfastness of our people, and the new regional equation, we will achieve this liberation, and the occupation will not remain on our land.”

Source: Al-Manar English Website