Yemeni Source: Armed Forces Routed Pro-Saudi Militias from Outskirts of Dhubab and Bab Al-Mandab

A military source told Yemeni media outlets that the Saudi military build-ups have been routed from the outskirts of Dhubab and Bab Al-Mandab after being placed under siege.

The routed forces lost their positions and rear lines and were forced to flee towards Aden under the pretext of protecting the city, the source added.

“The Saudi enemy’s attempt to justify the withdrawal of its military build-ups from the frontline with the narrative of redeployment is an indication of the state of panic and fear of falling into the trap of being killed or captured.”

We will continue confronting the enemy’s military build-ups and establishing the equation of siege for siege and escalation for escalation against the Saudi enemy, the source affirmed.

Spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces Brigadier General Yahya Saree had announced shooting down a CH4 armed drone for the Saudi armed forces in Al-Jawf and confronting Saudi war jets with a number of Yemeni anti-aircraft missiles.

Source: Al-Manar English Website