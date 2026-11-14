Israeli Occupation Forces Continue Ceasefire Violations Across Gaza as Death Toll Climbs

Israeli occupation forces continued their violations of the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip on Saturday, carrying out gunfire and artillery shelling across various parts of the territory, accompanied by drone flights overhead.

Local Palestinian sources reported that Israeli military vehicles opened heavy and repeated fire toward the center of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, and also targeted the northeastern and eastern areas of the city with intense gunfire.

The sources added that Israeli artillery shelled the southern areas of Khan Yunis, coinciding with low-altitude drone flights over the city. In the same context, Israeli military vehicles opened fire toward the eastern areas of Gaza City, as military assaults continued across various parts of the Strip.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health in Gaza announced that the death toll from the Israeli aggression since the ceasefire agreement came into effect on October 11, 2025, has risen to 1,622 martyrs and 5,878 injured.

This brings the cumulative toll of casualties from the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023, to 74,653 martyrs and 176,007 injured.

Source: Palestinian media (translated and edited by Al-Manar)