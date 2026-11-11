Rezaei: Iran Won’t Relinquish Any Enriched Nuclear Material, Warns of Strikes on Distant US Bases

Iranian Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council Major General Mohsen Rezaei speaks in an exclusive interview with Al-Manar TV (August 27, 2026).

Iran will not surrender even the smallest quantity of its enriched nuclear material, Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council Mohsen Rezaei declared on Wednesday, stressing that Tehran intends to retain and use the material for its own purposes.

“Not a single gram of enriched nuclear material will be exported from Iran,” Rezaei said in an interview with Al Mayadeen, adding that Iran needs the material for nuclear-powered ships and submarines.

He said Tehran had conveyed this position to Moscow, noting, “We have informed our Russian friends that the enriched nuclear material will remain in Iran and that we will use it for our own purposes.”

“Wider Strikes on US Bases”

Rezaei, meanwhile, warned that any renewed US attack would trigger a broader Iranian response, including strikes against American military installations farther from the region.

“Any new American attack will be met with strikes targeting US military bases in more distant locations as well,” he said.

🔴 Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, Major General Mohsen Rezaei, in an interview with Al Mayadeen: 🔺 Any new US attack targeting US military bases, including those located far away, will be met with a response. https://t.co/bmteHqmeXW — Press TV Breaking (@PTVBreaking1) November 11, 2026

He also stressed that ending the war on all fronts across West Asia, particularly in Lebanon, remains one of Iran’s fundamental conditions.

Advanced Drone Warfare Capabilities

Addressing Iran’s military capabilities, Rezaei said the Islamic Republic had made significant advances in electronic warfare, enabling its forces to take control of and shoot down US drones.

“We have reached an advanced level of electronic warfare capabilities that enables us to take control of and shoot down American drones,” he said.

Source: Al-Manar English Website