Zionist Circles Voice Concerns about Consequences of Trump’s Electoral Failure on US-Israeli Ties, Military Choices against Iran

The Zionist media outlets continued following up the repercussions of the resounding electoral defeat of the US President Donald Trump in the Midterm House vote.

The Israeli circles voiced deep concerns about the effect of Trump’s failure on the relations between the entity and the United States whose war choices would be also influenced.

Ore Hiller, the military correspondent of Israeli Channel 13, indicated that the Army has reinforced its readiness for the war against Iran, yet that the command has been following how the results of the public elections would affect Trump’s decision on Iran.

Meanwhile, the Zionist journalist Eli Zilberberg, considered that both ‘Israel’ and Trump are paying the price of Netanyahu’s failed plan to overthrow the Iranian regime in March.

Former PM Ehud Barak recalled that Netanyahu’s government undermined Israel’s status in the United States and the whole world and tarnished its reputation.

The Zionist circles added that Trump’s ordeal has complicated the military choices against Iran, adding that Netanyahu’s government will find an augmenting challenge of preserving the US support which has been for decades a vital component of the Israeli power.

Source: Al-Manar English Website