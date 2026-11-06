IRGC Announces Shooting Down Sixth US MQM-170 Reconnaissance Drone over Qeshm Island

IRGC announced on Thursday shooting down the sixth US MQM-170 reconnaissance drone over Qeshm Island.

Meanwhile, the Iranian Navy’s Public Relations Department announced Thursday morning that a rogue oil tanker traveling in an unsafe area east of the Strait of Hormuz caught fire and was stopped after hitting a naval mine.

Like other tankers that hit naval mines and caught fire in the past few days, this tanker had turned off its detection and navigation systems, it noted.

Source: Al-Manar English Website