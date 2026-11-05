Thursday, 05/11/2026   
   Beirut 02:39
ArEnFrEs

Sites and Services

Channel

Sites

    Netanyahu Pleads Zionist Parties to Form Broad Government

      Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu in a press conference with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz (not seen) in occupied Al-Quds (December 7, 2025).

      Benjamin Netanyahu called for the formation of a broad national government led by the Likud party and chaired by him, incorporating all components of the national bloc and Zionist parties wishing to join, considering that it alone is capable of confronting what he described as the “challenge of radical Islam threatening us from within and without.”

      Netanyahu stated that a government relying on parties he accuses of “supporting terrorism” will not be able to face this challenge.

      Source: Al-Manar English Website