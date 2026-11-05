Netanyahu Pleads Zionist Parties to Form Broad Government

Benjamin Netanyahu called for the formation of a broad national government led by the Likud party and chaired by him, incorporating all components of the national bloc and Zionist parties wishing to join, considering that it alone is capable of confronting what he described as the “challenge of radical Islam threatening us from within and without.”

Netanyahu stated that a government relying on parties he accuses of “supporting terrorism” will not be able to face this challenge.

Source: Al-Manar English Website