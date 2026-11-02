Iranian Navy Announces Oil Tanker Catches Fire After Hitting a Mine East of the Strait of Hormuz

The Public Relations Department of the Iranian Navy announced that an oil tanker caught fire after colliding with a sea mine in an area it described as restricted and unsafe, located east of the Strait of Hormuz. It noted that the tanker had turned off its navigation systems.

In a statement, it warned owners of oil tankers against attempting to pass through restricted areas with their detection systems turned off, urging them to learn from the fate of violating vessels.

It emphasized that passing without coordination in high-risk areas could lead to collisions with sea mines and the outbreak of fires.

Source: Al-Manar English Website