IRGC Navy: Two Oil Tankers Explode After Striking Naval Mines in Strait of Hormuz

An Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps speedboat and navy ship in the Persian Gulf (Image from 2024 via Getty Images).

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy announced Sunday night that two oil tankers exploded after striking naval mines while attempting to transit an unauthorized route through the Strait of Hormuz.

In a statement, the IRGC Navy said one of the vessels was a supertanker that caught fire following a powerful explosion and remained ablaze at the time of the announcement.

According to the statement, both tankers had switched off their navigation and identification systems and were attempting to secretly transit the unauthorized route with the support of the “US terrorist military.”

The vessels were brought to a halt at their locations following the incident, the statement added.

Source: Iranian media (edite dby Al-Manar)