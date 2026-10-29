Sheikh Daamoush: Hezbollah Will Never Relinquish Any Inch of Lebanon’s Land

Head of Hezbollah’s Executive Council, Sheikh Ali Daamoush, stated during the opening ceremony of the “Ardhi Market” at the Sayyed al-Shuhada Complex in the southern suburbs of Beirut, that “while the enemy thought its destruction of the Sayyed al-Shuhada complex could eradicate our cause or memory, the hands of truth, sacrifice, and courage that resisted it continue to do so. Thanks to benevolent people, this complex has been restored to pulse with life once again.”

Sheikh Daamoush added that “the will of our people has astonished the world, proving resilient against defeat and rising from the rubble to rebuild, restore, and repair what the aggression destroyed with determination, steadfastness, and a commitment to a dignified life.”

He stated that the exhibition aims to create opportunities to market products directly from the field and workshop to the consumer, encouraging handicraft and agricultural cooperatives to market their products to citizens, thereby fostering a self-reliant community. He emphasized encouraging families to work and produce, noting the aspiration for a country that plants, produces, and manufactures.

Sheikh Daamoush stressed that the state must shoulder its responsibilities by first helping farmers and industrialists compensate for losses resulting from Israeli aggression, easing production burdens and costs, and facilitating local or international product marketing. He noted: “Unfortunately, the policies pursued have contributed to undermining production, and official Lebanese performance remains far from what is required. We urge the state to fulfill its duties toward farmers and give this sector the necessary attention.”

He added: “Until the state is convinced of the importance of this sector, the people must take the initiative. We have taken the initiative for many years, with the Jihad al-Binaa Foundation leading the way in this vital sector.”

Furthermore, Sheikh Daamoush declared that they will not allow a single grain of their land to be compromised, vowing to cleanse it of the occupiers’ defilement, rebuild it, and cultivate it with pride and dignity.

He added: “Many awaited the results of the Israeli elections and treated them as a major event upon which expectations were built, but when has there ever been any difference between the competitors for power regarding the issues of our region? All of them agree on continuing the aggression against our country.”

He stated: “All experiences have proven that the Zionist entity’s expansionist project is one, and Zionist ambitions in our country are one. What concerns us is expelling the occupation, halting the aggression, returning our prisoners, and rebuilding our villages.”

He pointed out that following the failure of the political option pursued by the state in Lebanon through direct negotiation, the path available to Lebanon is to accumulate internal strength and return to internal dialogue. He called on everyone to read the variables in the region and utilize them in the interest of the country.

He affirmed that the existence of a strong, sponsoring state that assumes its responsibilities and protects its citizens is axiomatic, but unfortunately, the Lebanese have yet to succeed in building a protective and sponsoring state, adding this has forced a section of the populace to shoulder these responsibilities themselves, including resisting the occupation.

He stressed that the resistance’s weapons aim to liberate the land, and no one can prevent it from fulfilling this duty. Insisting on the slogan of state monopoly over arms while the occupation remains entrenched on their land is untenable.

“This resistance will remain active and ongoing as long as the occupation persists. Once the country is liberated, displaced persons return, and reconstruction is complete, they will be ready for internal dialogue with anyone genuinely concerned for the country’s welfare.”

Source: Al-Manar English Website