Israeli Enemy Forces Launch Wave of Attacks on Southern Lebanon Villages

Al-Manar’s correspondent reported that the Israeli enemy carried out a series of attacks on villages and towns across southern Lebanon between midnight and 7:30 a.m., targeting multiple areas with artillery shelling and machine-gun fire.

According our correspondent, the attacks unfolded as follows:

Artillery shelling struck Wadi al-Hujair, accompanied by machine-gun fire directed toward the area. Artillery shelling also targeted Wadi al-Hujair near the outskirts of the town of al-Qantara.

Shelling targeted the outskirts of the town of Zawtar al-Sharqiya and the outskirts of the town of Mifdoun.

Artillery shelling hit the town of al-Mansouri, accompanied by machine-gun fire directed toward the area, while shelling also targeted the plain of the town of Khiam.

This morning, machine-gun fire was directed toward the town of Zawtar al-Sharqiya, coinciding with the movement of enemy vehicles within the town. Machine-gun fire was also directed toward the town of Hadatha, coinciding with enemy vehicle movement there.

Machine-gun fire was directed from the town of Majdal Zoun toward the town of al-Mansouri, coinciding with artillery shelling on the town.

At dawn, an enemy Merkava tank fired a shell at the town of al-Mansouri.

Enemy vehicles were also reported moving within the towns of Zawtar al-Sharqiya and Hadatha.

Source: Al-Manar English Websit