Israeli Channel 12: Netanyhau’s Current Plan Based on Preventing Formation of Opposition Government

The Israeli Channel 12 reported that the current plan of the Zionist prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu is based on preventing the formation of an opposition government.

The channel stressed that Netanyahu will follow three strategies, including delegitimizing reliance on the Arab parties (this has already begun in full force).

Netanyahu would attempt to dismantle the Change Bloc – Bennett is the first target, the channel added.

If that fails, holding new elections under more favorable conditions would be the solution.

After the counting of 85.6% of the ballots, Netanyahu is reported to have secured 53 Knesset seats, which does not give him the majority needed to form a new government.

Israeli PM and Chairman of Likud Benjamin Netanyahu at Likud election HQ in occupied Al-Quds (Wednesday, October 28, 2026).

Source: Al-Manar English Website