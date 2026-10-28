Qatar Presents Iran New Peace Plan to End War with US: Reuters

Qatari mediators presented Iran with a new draft agreement Sunday aimed at ending the war with the United States and ‘Israel’, Reuters reported on Wednesday, citing an official briefed on the negotiations.

The proposed agreement outlines a seven-day timetable to address concerns raised by both Tehran and Washington, with daily confidence-building measures to be implemented by each side, Reuters said, adding that Tehran is expected to respond to the proposal by the end of the week.

The process could begin early next week, with several countries serving as guarantors of the agreement, the official said, according to Reuters.

Qatari mediators have presented Iran with a new draft deal to end the war with the US and Israel, with Tehran expected to respond by the end of the week, an official briefed on the negotiations says Follow our live coverage 👇

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Earlier mediation efforts produced an interim peace agreement between Iran and the US in June, but the deal quickly collapsed, as Washington repeatedly violated the deal, especially that related to the Strait of Hormuz, prompting retaliation by Tehran.

The latest proposal reported by Reuters follows an unusual diplomatic meeting Monday in Tehran involving senior officials from Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan.

The talks, initiated by Pakistan, were aimed at preventing further regional escalation. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and other senior Iranian officials attended.

Source: Al-Manar Website