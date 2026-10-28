Hezbollah MP Ali Ammar: US Must Keep Its Hands and Proxies Off Lebanon

Lebanese MP Ali Ammar on Tuesday called on the United States to stop interfering in Lebanon’s internal affairs, accusing Washington of undermining the country’s sovereignty and seeking to alter its national positions in the interests of the Israeli occupation entity.

“The United States must keep its hands and proxies off Lebanon,” Ammar, a member of the Lebanese Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee, said in a statement responding to remarks by the US State Department spokesperson.

Ammar accused the US administration of continued, overt interference in virtually every aspect of life in Lebanon, saying Washington and its domestic allies had increasingly targeted individuals expressing views grounded in national interests and accused them of putting personal interests ahead of those of the country.

He said what he described as Washington’s policy of imposing tutelage over Lebanon and interfering in its internal affairs had reached “dangerous and unprecedented levels” that could no longer be ignored or downplayed.

Ammar cited what he described as US interference in judicial affairs, which he said undermined judicial independence, as well as provocative statements and meetings held by the US Embassy in Awkar with certain government officials and media figures.

He alleged that these meetings were intended to turn Lebanese against one another, foment discord, influence the country’s domestic decisions, and alter its national constants in the service of the Zionist enemy.

“Such interference constitutes a violation of Lebanon’s sovereignty and an assault on its independent national decision-making,” Ammar said.

He called on Washington to stop meddling in Lebanon’s internal affairs and violating diplomatic norms and conventions, insisting that “Lebanon will not become an American protectorate.”

“The Lebanese know their own interests best and know how to manage their affairs and address their problems,” he said.

Ammar also called on the Lebanese authorities to overcome what he described as their paralysis and weakness and adopt a firm, responsible, and patriotic stance to end what he called interventions and violations targeting Lebanon and its people.

He said the authorities must fulfill their constitutional duties to safeguard the country’s sovereignty and independence in decision-making.

Source: Al-Manar Website